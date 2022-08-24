Report: Crystal Palace ‘Unlikely’ to Let Wilfried Zaha Join Chelsea This Summer

It seems like Chelsea's pursuit of Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha is set to come to an end.

Earlier this month, Chelsea were linked with a shock move for Crystal Palace's keyman Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park for years but it has never transpired.

In the past couple of seasons though, Zaha has really found his form at Palace, something he is continuing this season after scoring three goals in the first three Premier League games.

After missing out on Raphinha, the Blues have been on the lookout for a winger so being linked with 29-year-old made sense.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, since that report, Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Everton's Anthony Gordon.

The 21-year-old has been trying to force through a move and it looks like the Blues are going to end up spending around £60million for the youngster.

With the price tag being so much, some people have suggested that Chelsea were forced to pay that after Palace refused to sell Zaha this summer, something a recent report seems to indicate.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to The Telegraph, via Blue_Footy, Zaha has been discussed as a possible target for Chelsea this summer.

However, Palace seem unlikely to sanction a sale for the winger this close to the transfer deadline.

Even though Zaha is a great player, he's 29-year-old and Todd Boehly is trying to build a team for the future.

Who knows though, this transfer window has been crazy, so it wouldn't surprise us if this isn't the end of this story.

