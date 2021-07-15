Report: Marc Guehi Bid 'Too Good to Refuse' for Chelsea as Defender is Set for Permanent Switch

Chelsea were not willing to turn down such an offer.

Crystal Palace's bid for Chelsea defender Marc Guehi was 'too good to refuse', according to reports.

The defender is set to complete a permanent move to the Eagles after they submitted a bid to Chelsea for the young player.

As per The Athletic, Crystal Palace's bid for Guehi was 'too good' for Chelsea to turn down this summer.

The 21-year-old impressed during a two year stint at Swansea City in the Championship, narrowly missing out on promotion in a play-off final loss to Brentford.

Palace were in the market for a young centre-back to reduce the age of their squad and Guehi was identified as a perfect target.

The Eagles fought off hefty competition for the Chelsea academy graduate and are set to land their man.

Despite no price tag being reported as of yet, it is believed that the bid that Chelsea have received is too good for the club to refuse for the defender.

Chelsea were looking to send the central defender on his third loan spell but with a surprise bid coming in for his services, the club will let him leave as they eye up defensive reinforcements.

Kurt Zouma has also been linked with a move away during this transfer window and could link up with former boss Jose Mourinho at AS Roma.

Chelsea have been linked with defensive reinforcements in Sevilla's Jules Kounde, Brighton's Ben White and Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos as potential replacements this summer.

With Guehi set to leave, it remains to be seen what will be done with the funds received for the defender.

