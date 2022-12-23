Skip to main content
Report: David Datro Fofana Has Completed His Chelsea Medical

David Datro Fofana has completed his medical at Chelsea.

David Datro Fofana has moved a step closer to being officially announced as a Chelsea player after completing his medical today in London. The deal is moving closer.

Chelsea have agreed everything on both sides when it comes to the deal, and there are now only small details left to be brushed over between the two clubs.

Fofana will be expected to be announced as a Chelsea player on January 1st when the window opens.

The Molde striker has done his medical ahead of his move to Chelsea, and once he signs his contract he can be regarded as a Chelsea player. 

Chelsea need a striker for the second half of the season due to the injury to Armando Broja, and Fofana is expected to be a part of the squad even if the club sign another striker

The signing of the Ivorian striker is for the future, but the situation may mean he is thrown into the mix a bit sooner than the club would have initially imagined.

Fofana has more competitive goals for Molde than Erling Haaland did before he left the club, which will be exciting reading for Chelsea fans.

The medical is complete, and David Datro Fofana is now a step closer to becoming a Chelsea player.

