Report: David Datro Fofana To Chelsea Now In Final Stages

Chelsea were reported as being close to completing a shock deal the other day when the name David Datro Fofana was reported to the world. The deal is now in the final stages.

The Blue's will sign the player and it will now not be long until the deal is done and announced. Fofana is seen as a player for the future.

Chelsea are still in the market for a replacement for the injured Armando Broja.

David Datro Fofana to Chelsea is now in the final stages. IMAGO / GEPA pictures

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal to bring Molde striker David Datro Fofana to Chelsea is now reaching the final stages of completion.

Fofana will be a Chelsea player but he is not being brought in to lead the line immediately. Chelsea remain on the hunt for a more experienced striker.

The deal is entering the final stages and will be expected to be completed by the time January comes around. It is thought the player will sign immediately, although a loan back to Molde for the rest of the season is not out of the question.

David Datro Fofana is a 19-year old striker from Ivory Coast, and had previous links to Brighton before his move to Chelsea came to prominence.

Chelsea are now expected to complete the deal, and Fofana will be a blue during January at the very latest.

