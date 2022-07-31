The 21-year-old has been heavily coveted by the Blues following a summer of missed opportunities in the centreback market.

The London outfit has shown an interest in Fofana as an option at the back, and latest reports show that they are not finished in their efforts to bring the young talent to Stamford Bridge.

Transfer expert David Ornstein has revealed that Chelsea are strengthening their efforts to bring the defender into the club.

The Foxes have valued the Frenchman at £80-85million, a similar range to what they got from Manchester United by selling defender Harry Maguire.

The Blues are hoping that Leicester are willing to lower their estimation to fit within the range they are willing to spend this transfer window.

Chelsea are on the look out for replacements at the back following the departures of key defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Though the team does have enough cover to field three at the back, there is not enough depth to rotate the side properly.

IMAGO / PA Images

Manager Thomas Tuchel had set his sights on Sevilla star Jules Kounde, but the ace signed instead for transfer market rivals Barcelona.

Fofana would fit the archetype Tuchel needs at the side for the start of the Premier League, but it remains to be seen if the two clubs will find common ground for negotiation.

