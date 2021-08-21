Report: Davide Zappacosta Set for Fiorentina Loan Move

Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta is set to seal a loan move to Fiorentina, according to reports.

It has recently been reported that Atalanta have been in contact with Chelsea as 'concrete' talks have been held over Zappacosta.

Chelsea have previously tried to offload Zappacosta, offering the defender in a player plus cash deal for Romelu Lukaku. However, this bid was rejected as Inter Milan wanted to choose who to sign for the right back position.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Zappacosta is set to join Fiorentina on a season-long loan (with an option to buy).

Zappacosta had previously been linked with Inter following successful loan spells at Roma and Genoa, and was reportedly 'waiting for a call' from Inter ahead of the new campaign, however the Serie A Champions rejected offers including the full-back in negotiations for Romelu Lukaku.

They instead decided to opt for Denzel Dumfries, ruling them out of the race to sign the Italian. It was reported that Fiorentina were turning their attention to the wing-back but the club will be looking to sell Lirola before they make a move for the defender.

Zappacosta amassed 25 outings across all competitions last season, scoring four goals and recording two assists on loan at Genoa and has caught the eye of several Serie A clubs.

Danny Drinkwater, Tiémoué Bakayoko, Davide Zappacosta and Ike Ugbo are among others who are all expected to depart the west London side before the transfer window closes, with Chelsea looking to clear space in the squad before making any further additions.

