Report: Davide Zappacosta to Atalanta 'All Done' - Set to Arrive in Italy on Monday to Finalise Permanent Deal

Davide Zappacosta is on the verge of joining Atalanta on a permanent deal, according to reports.

The 29-year-old is set to leave Chelsea permanently this summer and make the return to Italy after Atalanta agreed a fee with the Blues for the Italian.

Zappacosta joined Chelsea in 2017 and has made 26 appearances for the west London side, before heading out on loan to AS Roma and Genoa on loan spells.

It was previously reported that a deal was close to being agreed, but now an agreement has been struck between Atalanta and Chelsea, according to Di Marzio.

Atalanta will sign Zappacosta on a four-year deal for a fee of €10 million. He will arrive in Italy on Monday night ahead of medical examinations on Tuesday to finalise his switch back to his home country.

He will wear the no.77 shirt after Atalanta beat off stiff competition from fellow Serie A side Fiorentina for his signature.

What has Thomas Tuchel said about his squad?

The Chelsea boss was quizzed if he was happy with his squad and the quality after their win over Arsenal ahead of the August 31 transfer window deadline.

He responded: "I am absolutely happy with our squad and the alternatives we have. It's not too big a squad, we were missing Christian Pulisic today and that meant everybody else was in the squad.

"That means we maybe don't have the biggest squad but that we have a very competitive squad in all positions. This, on one hand, is necessary because we play a lot of competitions and we play the World Club Cup in December. We also played very long last season and there was the Euros and Copa America.

"So if we want to compete we need this level. But at the same time, it's also important we're a strong group, this was maybe the key for the last half a year. We played with a strong bond and a great team spirit. This is a challenge for the team and for me to create this atmosphere again. And that everybody is ready to take hard decisions and keep pushing the team. If we do this we can achieve more than we have."

