The 26-year-old has been reportedly unhappy at Stamford Bridge and after interest around Europe is set to return to his former German club.

Werner has spent the last two seasons playing for the Blues, and despite high expectations from the standard he set in the German League, the attacker scored just 23 goals over that period.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the forward will be moving back to the Leipzig outfit, with a full consensus found on the deal being permanent.

As per the report, both teams are happy with the deal, and official documents are being prepared to be signed.

The London side have brought in Manchester City sensation Raheem Sterling this summer, which would likely have made the Germany International's job of climbing back into the first team all the more difficult.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Blues are still active in the transfer window, with rumours circulating that the club are looking for an added attacker. Among those tipped to be on Chelsea's radar were Premier League veterans Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Jamie Vardy.

Werner isn't the only player in royal blue to return to his former club this summer, with Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku plying his trade back at Serie A side Inter Milan on loan after a dismal spell at Stamford Bridge last season.

Read More Chelsea News