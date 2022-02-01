Report: Decision on Ashley Cole's Chelsea Future Set to Be Made Following Everton Offer

Report: Ashley Cole to Make Chelsea Decision in 'Next Few Days' After Offer to Join Frank Lampard at Everton

A decision on whether or not Ashley Cole will join the Everton management staff will be made in the coming days, according to reports.

The Blues legend has been speculated to be joining Frank Lampard's coaching team at the Toffees, with the latter being named as their new manager on Monday.

They played together at the west London side for eight years, with both leaving the club in 2014.

IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

According to Sky Sports News, Lampard wants Cole to join him on Merseyside as part of his coaching staff.

He is currently working at the Chelsea academy and the England U21s setup, with discussions already believed to have taken place and a decision will be made in the 'next few days'.

Should Cole move to Goodison Park, he would be the second member of staff at Chelsea to join Lampard at Everton as Joe Edwards has been named as part of the coaching team at the club.

The former left-back also played under the management of the 43-year-old at Derby County, playing in the second half of the 18/19 season.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Lampard was appointed as the new Everton manager after the club's recent sacking of Rafa Benitez, with the former returning to action after just over a year out.

He had previously been at the helm of Chelsea, joining in the summer of 2019 before being replaced by Thomas Tuchel at the beginning of 2021.

The former England international had also been linked with the Norwich City and Aston Villa vacancies, but he has signed a two-and-a-half year contract at the Toffees.

