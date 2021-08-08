Report: Declan Rice Accepts West Ham Fate Amid Chelsea Links

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has accepted that he will be stay put despite interest from Chelsea ahead of the new campaign, according to reports.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with various Premier League sides this summer, with previous reports suggesting that Chelsea had shortlisted their former academy star as one of their main transfer targets.

It was further claimed that Rice had rejected a number of contract renewal offers in east London amid interest from several sides, though it was suggested that the England international would not hand in a transfer request owing to the respect he has for the club that signed him after he was released from Chelsea's academy eight years ago.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Rice has accepted the fact that he will be playing at the London Stadium this season, with West Ham's asking price of £100 million proving too high for a club in the post-pandemic transfer market.

The midfielder believes that playing European football under David Moyes for an extra year will not cause harm to his development, but it has been stated that Rice could make some noise and possibly push for a move next summer.

Chelsea's interest in Rice dates back to when Frank Lampard was Blues boss, with several sources confirming that the Blues legend was targeting a swoop for the defensive midfielder last summer.

It was also reported that West Ham insisted that their academy graduate is not available for any amount of money this summer, as club officials believed that they were in the driving seat to keep hold of their young star, with his existing deal in east London running till 2024, with an option of extending his stay for an additional 12 months.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the midfielder, who was a 'key target' for the Champions League winners this summer. Despite West Ham's firm stance over the sale of the central midfielder, it was believed that David Moyes' side value Rice at around £100 million.

West Ham didn't receive an official bid for Rice, but it remains to be seen if they would be willing to cash in on him if a suitor offers an irrefutable amount of money next summer.

