Report: Chelsea Considering Moves for Declan Rice and Eduoardo Camavinga

The Blues are looking to strengthen their midfield.

Chelsea are considering signing one of Declan Rice or Edouardo Camavinga as the club look for reinforcements this summer, according to reports.

With Billy Gilmour departing on loan to Norwich, Chelsea are looking to add numbers to their midfield.

As per Goal, Chelsea may dip into the market for a central midfielder before the end of the transfer window with Rice and Camavinga being considered.

Rice has been hotly tipped with a move back to Stamford Bridge, where he was released in the club's academy, and has rejected two contract offers from West Ham.

The midfielder would be willing to reject a third contract offer as he wishes to be informed of any bids that come in for him amid Chelsea's interest.

The Blues have also asked to be kept in contact regarding the 22-year-old's availability this summer.

If a bid for Rice fails, Chelsea are also looking at Rennes' 18-year-old midfielder Camavinga, who Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of.

Whilst Camavinga has been strongly linked with Manchester United, there are several reasons why Chelsea could hold an advantage over the Red Devils.

It was previously reported that Chelsea have entered the race for the youngster, making contact with Rennes after allowing Gilmour to depart on loan.

The French international has one year remaining on his contract at Rennes, meaning that Chelsea could pick him up for a cut-price this summer.

However, Manchester United and Real Madrid are also interested in the midfielder.

Thomas Tuchel has previously admitted his admiration for the midfielder during his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

What did Tuchel say about Camavinga?

Speaking in 2020 when Tuchel's former side were linked with Camavinga, the manager confirmed his interest.

He said: "Would I like to have him on my team? Yes, of course. But I can't talk about other players, who are not from my team.

"He's one of the best players in Ligue 1. He's a great player, very strong, with a great future. I'm not going to say not to recruit him."

