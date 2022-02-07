Report: Declan Rice Awaiting Chelsea Interest Amid Manchester United Links

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is waiting to see the level of Chelsea's interest before making a decision on his future, amid rumours regarding Manchester United, according to reports in England.

The 23-year-old is one of Europe's stand-out performers this season and could be on the move.

As per Mail Sport, Rice is 'waiting to find out the level of interest from boyhood heroes Chelsea'.

This comes after reports stated that Rice would love to return to Chelsea, after being released from the academy at the age of 14.

The Hammers are braced for summer bids for Rice, who has shown his quality in midfield this season.

West Ham have a valuation of over £100 million, a figure Moyes believes was a bargain last summer as no club opted to match their demands.

"There was a bargain to be got with Declan (in the summer) at £100 million. That bargain is now gone," admitted Moyes back in October 2021.

His current contract at the London Stadium runs until June 2024. But West Ham do have the option to extend that deal by a further year.

Moyes spoke on Rice's future on the turn of the New Year insisting there is no panic at the club amid heavy interest from the top Premier League clubs.

He said: "Well, Declan's under a long contract here, under a long length of contract. So from that point of view we've not got a big panic on.

"We will keep Declan as long as we possibly can, we've no intentions of selling him. If we ever had to, I've said already many, many times what it would be - shoot to the moon."

However, if the player wishes to return to Chelsea and the Blues make a move, the Irons could be forced to sell.

