Report: Declan Rice Could Be Jude Bellingham Alternative For Chelsea

With so many clubs chasing Jude Bellingham this summer, and each club adamant they will be the one to get him and sign him for their club, there must be some sort of alternative in case that doesn't happen.

With four clubs fully interested in Bellingham, three clubs are going to be left without a main target, which means three clubs are going to have midfield alternatives on the list.

Declan Rice could be a midfield alternative for Chelsea if they miss out on Jude Bellingham this summer.

Declan Rice could be a Jude Bellingham alternative for Chelsea. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Declan Rice could be an alternative for one of the chasing clubs after Jude Bellingham. Three clubs will miss out on Bellingham from the four that want him, and them clubs will target another midfielder.

Rice has been a target for Chelsea for a long time, and the feeling is that Chelsea are likely the favourites to sign the midfielder if he is to leave West Ham anytime soon.

West Ham want £150million for Declan Rice. IMAGO / Sportimage

The price tag for Rice is set at around £150million, and with West Ham having him tied down to a contract, they feel safe in the current situation they find themselves in regarding Rice.

Chelsea could look to the midfielder if they miss out on Bellingham, as they know the midfield area needs to be bolstered if they are return to the elite any time soon.

