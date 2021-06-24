Report: Declan Rice 'Increasingly Open' to Idea Of Leaving West Ham Amid Chelsea Interest

Declan Rice has provided Chelsea with a boost after becoming more open to the idea of leaving West Ham, according to reports.

Rice and West Ham managed to secure Europa League qualification for the 2021/22 season but links for him to depart the club this summer continue to surface.

He is currently away with England at the European Championships but an update has been offered regarding his future in David Moyes' side.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

As per Eurosport, Rice it thought to be 'increasingly open to the idea' of heading for the exit doors in east London.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been linked with showing interest but it is the Blues who are 'most likely' to lead the chase for the midfielder.

The report claims Rice is keen on moving to a bigger club but would be looking for over £150,000-a-week in wages plus a substantial signing on fee.

Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel are the favourites to land the 22-year-old because they are able to meet the financial needs of the deal. West Ham value Rice in excess of the £70 million fee they had of him last year.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

