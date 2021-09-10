Report: Chelsea's Priority Positions for Next Transfer Windows Revealed Amid Declan Rice 'Long-Standing' Interest

The priority postions for Thomas Tuchel to fill across the next two transfer windows has been revealed as West Ham's Declan Rice remains a 'long-standing target' for Chelsea according to reports.

The Blues upgraded their squad in the summer, adding Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez to the Champions League winning team.

As per Standard Sport, midfield and central defence are the 'priority positions' for Chelsea to fill over the next two transfer windows.

The report continues to state that West Ham United and England midfiedler Declan Rice is a long-standing Chelsea target.

Tuchel's side brought in Saul Niguez on Deadline Day, siging the 26-year-old midfielder on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid.

However, Chelsea's refusal to bring the midfielder in on a permanent deal could hint at a move for Rice over the next few windows.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

The Blues were heavily linked with a move for Rice during the summer, with the midfielder having previously been a part of the Cobham Academy.

However, West Ham's £100 million valuation saw Chelsea look elsewhere for midfield targets as the priority was to sign a striker.

With the priority shifting, Tuchel's side could revive their interest in Rice and attempt to bring the English midfielder back to Stamford Bridge in the next two windows.

They will face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City, who are interested in the midfielder.

Chelsea will be hoping that Mason Mount can convince Rice to move back to the club as the pair have a close relationship.

