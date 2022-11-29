Report: Declan Rice Likely To Leave West Ham Amid Chelsea Interest

The end goal many predicted for Declan Rice would be that his career would end away from West Ham United, and that prophecy looks to be coming true according to recent reports.

Chelsea have well documented interest in Rice, and with the Blue's making a central midfielder a priority, either one of Jude Bellingham or Declan Rice could be at the club next season.

The player is likely to leave West Ham in 2023.

Declan Rice is likely to leave West Ham United in 2023. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Declan Rice is likely to leave West Ham United in 2023, amid well documented interest from Chelsea.

Rice is not going to sign a new deal at West Ham, and the only alternative is for the player to move on from the club so they can make a profit on him.

Matt Law of the Telegraph has reported that West Ham want £70million for Declan Rice, and are preparing to sell him in the summer. Chelsea will certainly be one of the interested clubs.

Chelsea are heavily interested in signing Declan Rice. IMAGO / Sportimage

There has been rumours of Chelsea trying to sign both Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, and while it is unrealistic, it's not beyond the realms of possibility.

Chelsea are felt to be favourites in the race for Rice due to his past with the club, and it will be hard to see him anywhere else if Chelsea do decide to make a bid for the England midfielder.

Read More Chelsea Stories