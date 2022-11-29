Skip to main content
Report: Declan Rice Likely To Leave West Ham Amid Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Report: Declan Rice Likely To Leave West Ham Amid Chelsea Interest

Declan Rice is likely to leave West Ham amid interest from Chelsea.

The end goal many predicted for Declan Rice would be that his career would end away from West Ham United, and that prophecy looks to be coming true according to recent reports.

Chelsea have well documented interest in Rice, and with the Blue's making a central midfielder a priority, either one of Jude Bellingham or Declan Rice could be at the club next season.

The player is likely to leave West Ham in 2023.

Declan Rice

Declan Rice is likely to leave West Ham United in 2023.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Declan Rice is likely to leave West Ham United in 2023, amid well documented interest from Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rice is not going to sign a new deal at West Ham, and the only alternative is for the player to move on from the club so they can make a profit on him. 

Matt Law of the Telegraph has reported that West Ham want £70million for Declan Rice, and are preparing to sell him in the summer. Chelsea will certainly be one of the interested clubs.

Declan Rice.

Chelsea are heavily interested in signing Declan Rice.

There has been rumours of Chelsea trying to sign both Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham, and while it is unrealistic, it's not beyond the realms of possibility.

Chelsea are felt to be favourites in the race for Rice due to his past with the club, and it will be hard to see him anywhere else if Chelsea do decide to make a bid for the England midfielder.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Marcus Rashford
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: England vs Wales Player Ratings

By Dylan McBennett
Andrey Santos
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Sign Andrey Santos From Vasco Da Gama

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Could Join Race For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Negotiations Ongoing Between Chelsea And Mason Mount For New Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Milan Skriniar
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Monitoring The Situation Of Milan Skriniar

By Dylan McBennett
World Cup Logo
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch: Iran vs USA

By Luka Foley
World Cup Logo
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: England Vs Wales

By Luka Foley
Ecuadpr
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Senegal vs Ecuador

By Dylan McBennett