West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice would prefer a move to Chelsea over Manchester United despite the uncertainty surrounding the Club, according to reports.

This comes as Roman Abramovich listed Chelsea for sale and was sanctioned by the UK Government and the European Union.

Raine Group, who are in charge of the sale, have received all the bids for Chelsea and will now decided on their preferred bidders.

As per Standard Sport, Rice has not been put off a move to Chelsea despite the upcoming change in ownership and uncertainty surrounding the Club.

Chelsea are currently unable to purchase players, operating under a special Government licence to ensure that they can run as normally on the field despite sanctions off-the-field.

Recent reports have stated that West Ham will demand at least £150 million for Rice if he is to move in the summer, after yet another brilliant season in east London.

Such a transfer would be a British record fee for a player, with the most expensive signing to date being Jack Grealish's move to Manchester City in the summer.

It would also smash the £97 million that Chelsea paid for Romelu Lukaku in the summer, seeing another Club record signing come through the doors.

Rice has made a total of 183 senior appearances for West Ham, with nine goals and nine assists to his name in all competitions.

He has featured 38 times for his side in the current campaign, amassing eight goal contributions.

Manchester United and Chelsea have also showing a long stand interest in signing Rice, who was released from the Cobham Academy when he was younger.

Rice currently has two years left on his contract at West Ham and is yet to sign an extension, perhaps showing a desire to move on.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds, but Danny Finkelstein - part of the Todd Boehly consortium to have bid for Chelsea, has previously stated that he wishes for the Club to purchase Rice.

