Report: Declan Rice Puts Chelsea on 'Red Alert' After West Ham Contract Snub

Declan Rice has rejected two contract offers from West Ham amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United, according to reports.

Rice has attracted interest from across the Premier League including Chelsea and United, as well as Manchester City.

West Ham are adamant Rice isn't for sale but as per a new report from the Telegraph, the England midfielder has rejected two new contract offers from the Hammers.

Rice has three years left on his current deal at the London Stadium plus the option of a further 12 months. He is expected to turn down any more renewal offers as he 'waits to see' whether Chelsea or any other suitor makes a bid.

Thomas Tuchel is keen on the England star, who is valued at £100 million by West Ham. However, Rice is understood to want West Ham to accept bids of around £60 million due to it costing the Hammers nothing to sign him. It's claimed he would be disappointed if such offers were dismissed.

Rice is currently on international duty at the European Championships and his stock will continue to rise no doubt in the coming years.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

