How Much Declan Rice Thinks West Ham Should Sell Him For Amid Chelsea Interest

Report: Declan Rice Reveals His Value Amid Chelsea Interest

The boyhood Chelsea fan has named his price.
West Ham United and England midfielder Declan Rice has revealed his value as bids set to come in for the former Chelsea academy player this season, according to reports.

Rice has attracted interest from across the Premier League including Chelsea and United, as well as Manchester City but West Ham are adamant that the midfielder is not for sale.

As per The Telegraph, Rice would like to be informed of any offers that the club receive for him and would be disappointed if bids in the region of £60m were turned down.

Declan Rice has taken his impressive Premier League form into this summers Euro 2020 for England

As Rice did not cost West Ham anything upon signing for their academy after his release from Chelsea, the 22-year-old would want the Hammers to accept bids in the region of £60m.

However, Rice currently has three years left on his contract at West Ham with an option of an extra 12 months, so the deal could prove to be tricky unless the Blues pay a big fee this summer.

Rice has a close relationship with Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell, who are on international duty together at the European Championships.

The midfielder has played every game for England so far in the tournament

He is expected to turn down any more renewal offers as he 'waits to see' whether Chelsea or any other suitor makes a bid

Thomas Tuchel is said to be an admirer of the player who was released by Chelsea at 14 years old but the Blues could face competiton from Manchester City if they were to wait until next summer to bid for the player.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

