    • October 18, 2021
    Report: Declan Rice Set for Final Season at West Ham Amid Chelsea Interest

    This season is likely to be Chelsea target Declan Rice's last with West Ham United, according to reports in England.

    The midfielder has previously been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, where he was part of the Chelsea academy as a youngster.

    And as per the Athletic, Rice is 'likely' to depart the east London club at the end of the season.

    The news comes after recent reports have identified Rice as a 'transfer priority' for Manchester United next summer.

    The report continues to state that Manchester United and Manchester City could also be in for Rice as Pep Guardiola's side were favourites to secure his signature last season.

    The Citizen's could rival Chelsea and make a bid next summer as Rice is viewed as an ideal replacement for Fernandinho next season.

    It was previously reported that Chelsea were monitoring Rice's situation at the east London club, as his deal expires in 2024.

    Rice was offered fresh terms by the Irons on two separate occasions this year amid interest from across the Premier League, but rejected both of them.

    West Ham had a valuation of around £100 million for Rice which is thought to be the reason why Chelsea were put off during the summer transfer window, instead opting to sign Saul Niguez on loan with an option to buy from Atletico Madrid.

    However, if their valuation decreases next summer, Chelsea will surely enter the fray for his signature.

