Report: Declan Rice to Chelsea Latest / Tuchel's Stance, West Ham's Valuation & Rice's Position on Move

The midfielder could be set for a move back to Chelsea after being released as a youngster.

Declan Rice has been linked with a summer transfer and has recently rejected new contract offers from West Ham, according to reports.

The 22-year-old is attracting the interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City this summer, but he still has a minimum of three years left on his deal with the Hammers.

It has now been revealed that Rice has rejected two new contract offers from West Ham and he's now waiting to see if any interested club makes a move and lodges an official bid.

Rice is currently away with England at the European Championships so any movement over his future is likely to happen once his tournament finishes.

Here's the latest on Rice's future at Chelsea, as per the latest report from the Telegraph.

Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel's position

Tuchel is believed to a 'fan' of the England midfielder and he is a 'key target' for the Blues this summer.

Chelsea released Rice from their academy back when he was 14 but a return to Stamford Bridge could be on the cards.

West Ham's valuation

The Hammers are extremely keen to fend off interest for their star man. They value Rice at around £100 million but insists he isn't for sale.

West Ham are yet to receive any offers for the midfield and have already handed him two new offers which have both bee rejected.

Declan Rice's stance

Rice's believed position is that he wants to be informed of any bids that come in for him this summer. It's reported that he 'would most likely be disappointed if bids in the region of £60 million were turned down given he did not cost the Hammers anything'.

He is holding out to see whether Chelsea or any other interested party will submit an offer.

