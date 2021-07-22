Report: Declan Rice 'Wants to be Notified' of Bids Amid Chelsea Interest

The midfielder wants to be kept in the loop.

Declan Rice wants to be notified of any bids that come in for him as Chelsea are interested in the midfielder, accordinf to reports.

The England international has already turned down two contract offers from his club as interest intensifies.

As per ExWHUEmployee via Simon Phillips, Rice would like to be notified of any bids.

.Chelsea and manager Thomas Tuchel have a 'strong interest' in signing Rice this summer following an impressive Euro 2020 campaign.

The Blues could be set to move for a midfielder this summer, having allowed Billy Gilmour to leave the club on loan to Norwich City for the upcoming season.

A £60 million bid would tempt the Hammers into selling if Rice was to refuse another contract offer.

Speaking to West Ham Views, ExWHUEmployee said:

"West Ham guaranteed Declan Rice they would build the squad around him this summer. He feels this hasn’t happened yet due to the lack of signings.

"He currently won’t accept a new deal and wants to be notified of any bids."



With the news that Rice is disappointed around West Ham's transfer activity, he could look to move on.

It has been reported that Chelsea are keeping in 'constant contact' over Rice's availability this summer and could make a move for the midfielder if he becomes available.

However, West Ham United would like to keep Rice for at least one more season despite Chelsea's interest.

West Ham manager David Moyes insisted towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign that it would take 'Bank of England' money to prize Rice away from West Ham.

"If somebody then turns up and offers you a bundle-load of cash then that’s a club decision, but if you sign a five-year deal anywhere… if you sign a five-year deal with your company then you know you’re probably there for five years, it’s no different for football players unless somebody comes along and poaches you.

"My plan is, you know what I think of Declan, I think he is a future captain of West Ham going forward. When Mark Noble comes to an end then hopefully it will be Declan Rice, so we’ve no intention of letting him go. If it does come it will need to be the Bank of England money."

The Blues could offer Ross Barkley or Tammy Abraham in an attempt to sweeten the deal for Rice, as the Hammers are interested in both players.

