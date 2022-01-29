Report: Dembele Chelsea Arrival Could Hinge on Pulisic, Ziyech and Werner Exits

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele's potential arrival at Chelsea could see the exit of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, according to reports.

The 24-year-old Frenchman is anticipated to leave the Catalan giants in the summer, following contract disputes between club and player.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel, who previously worked with Dembele at Borussia Dortmund, has reportedly shown interest in signing the forward.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Matt Law, via the London is Blue Podcast, believes that Thomas Tuchel may opt to sell the likes of Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech and bring in Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer.

“But yes, I could definitely see them selling Pulisic/Werner/Ziyech and bringing in Dembélé on a free because it's clear that Tuchel really likes him.

"So it is realistic, but I think it will be dependent on one or two outgoings.”

Dembele has fallen out of favour a little in the Barcelona ranks, with the likes of Ferran Torres joining their attack.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Also, since certain salary problems between his agent and the club, Dembele's exit looks ever more likely by the day.

Chelsea are one of a host of clubs interested in his signature, but if they were to bring in the Frenchman, some departures may be necessary.

With big money signing Romelu Lukaku, as well as usual starter Mason Mount, in the squad, the likes of Pulisic, Werner and Ziyech, as well as Kai Havertz, have all been struggling to secure a place in the squad.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube