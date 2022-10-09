Skip to main content
Report: Denis Zakaria Chelsea Situation Will Be Discussed Soon

IMAGO / Action Plus

Denis Zakaria is short of minutes at Chelsea since signing, and the situation will be discussed soon.

Chelsea signed Denis Zakaria from Juventus late in the window, and at the time it was a signing that did make sense. The Blue's were looking a little light in midfield, and Zakaria looked like strong midfield cover from a top European side.

Thomas Tuchel made the signing, but Graham Potter has yet to show signs of Zakaria being in his plans for the season. The Swiss international has featured for his national team, but has yet to play a minute for Chelsea.

There has been an update on the situation, and it is one that both parties are keen to address.

Denis Zakaria wants clarity on his situation.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Denis Zakaria not playing a minute for Chelsea since signing for the club on loan in the summer is something that will be discussed soon. Zakaria has not played under Graham Potter since he arrived.

Thomas Tuchel wanted Zakaria, but as often happens, Graham Potter does not seem to fancy him. Juventus also wanted to keep the player, which for his own career makes matters worse as he could be starting for a Juventus side that are struggling.

The matter is to be discussed soon, and Zakaria and his team will look for answers as to why the matter exists and how it can be solved in the future. Chelsea have been starting Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher ahead of Zakaria lately.

