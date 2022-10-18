Skip to main content
Report: Denis Zakaria Could Cut Short Chelsea Loan In January

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Report: Denis Zakaria Could Cut Short Chelsea Loan In January

Denis Zakaria could terminate his Chelsea loan deal in January.

Denis Zakaria may have been fed false promises when he signed for Chelsea on loan in the summer, because the Swiss international has yet to play a game for the Blue's under Thomas Tuchel or Graham Potter.

Zakaria isn't even named in match day squads, but is still playing for Switzerland on international duty. The omissions would be understood if there was an injury, but it's clear that's not the case at the moment.

The player could cut short his loan in January, and return to Juventus to try and get some game time.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Denis Zakaria could cut short his nightmare loan deal at Chelsea in January, and return to Juventus to try and play some football. He has yet to make a single appearance for Chelsea in any capacity this season.

The midfielder was signed under Tuchel, who would have likely had more minutes for him than Graham Potter. The player barely makes the bench for the team, and is prepared to cut short his loan.

Zakaria is set for talks with Graham Potter and Todd Boehly this week, and if he is told he's not part of the plans for the future, Juventus are expected to get the player back in January. The Italian giants wanted to keep him, and given their midfield struggles this season may welcome him back with open arms.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: Jorginho Wants Higher Wages In New Chelsea Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Sam Kerr vs West Ham
Features/Opinions

How Do Chelsea Move Forward Without Reece James?

By Melissa Edwards
Thomas Tuchel vs Southampton
News

Report: Aston Villa Considering 'Ambitious' Thomas Tuchel Approach

By Stephen Smith
Milan Skriniar
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Milan Skriniar Could Sign New Inter Milan Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea And Liverpool To Battle For Declan Rice

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
News

'Rafael Leão Is Still A Target For Chelsea' Claims Reliable Journalist

By Owen Cummings
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Confident Of New Rafael Leao Contract Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: N'Golo Kante Has Serious Chances To Leave Chelsea Next June

By Dylan McBennett