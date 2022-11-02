Report: Denis Zakaria Expected To Finish Season With Chelsea

Denis Zakaria made his Chelsea debut tonight, and topped it off with a debut goal before limping off the pitch injured to be replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The Swiss international has been tipped to return to Juventus after his loan spell with Chelsea up until this point had seen him play zero minutes and barely even feature in any of the match day squads.

Reports are now suggesting he will finish the season with Chelsea.

Denis Zakaria is expected to finish the season with Chelsea. IMAGO / Focus Images

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Denis Zakaria is expected to finish the season with Chelsea, as Juventus will not take the midfielder back on loan. He is now expected to see out the remainder of the season long loan deal.

Zakaria cannot go on loan to another club, so the only realistic option is for Chelsea to keep hold of him until the season is over. The midfielder will then return to Juventus, as it is unlikely Chelsea will want a permanent deal.

Graham Potter played Zakaria from the start tonight, and he impressed before going off with an injury in the end. The Juventus midfielder showed he can play in midfield for Chelsea, and poised questions as to why he wasn't involved before.

Them questions may have been answered when he came off injure in late in the game, with the extent of his injury at the moment being currently unknown.

