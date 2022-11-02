Skip to main content
Report: Denis Zakaria Expected To Finish Season With Chelsea

IMAGO / Sportimage

Report: Denis Zakaria Expected To Finish Season With Chelsea

Denis Zakaria is expected to finish the season with Chelsea and won't return to Juventus.

Denis Zakaria made his Chelsea debut tonight, and topped it off with a debut goal before limping off the pitch injured to be replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek. 

The Swiss international has been tipped to return to Juventus after his loan spell with Chelsea up until this point had seen him play zero minutes and barely even feature in any of the match day squads.

Reports are now suggesting he will finish the season with Chelsea.

Denis Zakaria

Denis Zakaria is expected to finish the season with Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Denis Zakaria is expected to finish the season with Chelsea, as Juventus will not take the midfielder back on loan. He is now expected to see out the remainder of the season long loan deal.

Zakaria cannot go on loan to another club, so the only realistic option is for Chelsea to keep hold of him until the season is over. The midfielder will then return to Juventus, as it is unlikely Chelsea will want a permanent deal.

Graham Potter played Zakaria from the start tonight, and he impressed before going off with an injury in the end. The Juventus midfielder showed he can play in midfield for Chelsea, and poised questions as to why he wasn't involved before. 

Them questions may have been answered when he came off injure in late in the game, with the extent of his injury at the moment being currently unknown.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Chelsea celebrating v Dinamo Zagreb
Match Coverage

Player Ratings As Chelsea Get 2-1 Revenge Over Dinamo Zagreb

By Melissa Edwards
Jessie Fleming
News

Canada's Jessie Fleming Extends Contract With Chelsea Women

By Melissa Edwards
Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle And Everton Interested In Chelsea's Armando Broja On Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Been Scouting Napoli's Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

By Dylan McBennett
Kalidou Koulibaly
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb Confirmed XIs In The UEFA Champions League

By Melissa Edwards
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ahead Of League Rivals In Jude Bellingham Race

By Luka Foley
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek And Trevoh Chalobah Included In Provisional World Cup Squad

By Luka Foley
Raheem Sterling v Dinamo Zagreb
Match Coverage

Champions League Match Preview: Chelsea Vs Dinamo Zagreb

By Luka Foley