Report: Denis Zakaria May Leave Chelsea In January

Despite only signing for Chelsea on August 31st, Denis Zakaria may have his loan cut short by the Blues in January.

Chelsea signed Swiss midfielder Zakaria from Juventus on a season-long loan with a £30million option-to-buy, but he has failed to make an appearance in any of the six games Chelsea have played since they brought him in.

With Chelsea scrambling around for a defensive midfield player late on during deadline day having had a bid rejected for Ajax's Edson Alvarez, they settled on Zakaria as a seemingly temporary solution to their lack of depth in the middle of the park.

It is believed that Thomas Tuchel was a keen admirer of the 25-year old, but since the German's sacking, his successor in Graham Potter hasn't used him all, leading to reports from Simon Phillips that the Swiss international may leave in the New Year.

Chelsea fans were excited at the club signing the player, in the hope he could recreate the excellent form he showed as a youngster at Borussia Monchengladbach before joining Juventus at the start of 2022.

Zakaria has found himself without an appearance for Chelsea since joining in August IMAGO / Sportimage

However, Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have proved their worth to Chelsea in recent weeks, being awarded with regular game time, leaving Zakaria towards the bottom of the midfield pecking order.

If Zakaria was to stay past January, the likelihood of him being signed permanently by Chelsea in the summer is low, with the Blues still holding strong interest in Alvarez, Declan Rice and more recently, Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham's performances for club and country this season have elevated his world class status IMAGO / Action Plus

It's certainly an unfortunate set of circumstances that Zakaria finds himself in, but in a sport where anything can happen, he has become an unfortunate victim of Todd Boehly's decision to part ways with Tuchel with the wheels now in full motion under the club's new ownership and management.

