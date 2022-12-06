Report: Denzel Dumfries Agent Speaks Out Amid Chelsea Interest

Chelsea are actively searching for a full-back in the January transfer window, and Denzel Dumfries is a name that keeps popping up in the media.

The club have definite interest in Dumfries, and he is on a list of potential right-backs Chelsea are interested in signing alongside Jeremie Frimpong and Lyon full-back Malo Gusto.

Denzel Dumfries agent has been speaking about his clients future, and his words could be music to the ears of Chelsea fans.

Chelsea have strong interest in Denzel Dumfries. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the agent of Chelsea target Denzel Dumfries, Rafaela Pimenta, has been speaking about his clients future. Pimenta hopes Dumfries having a good World Cup does not increase his value.

"I hope his value doesn’t increase — otherwise it will be difficult to transfer him."

Interesting quotes from the agent of the player, which would suggest a move away from Inter Milan is something they believe is in their best interests in the next few months or even weeks.

Any fee to take Dumfries away from Inter will be a big one. The club will not accept £20-25million for the Dutch defender. They want a big significant fee if they are to part ways with a player they rate highly.

Chelsea will be targeting Dumfries in January and will monitor the situation until then. He is not the only target, but he one of the names being heavily looked at.

