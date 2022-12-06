Skip to main content
Report: Denzel Dumfries Agent Speaks Out Amid Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Report: Denzel Dumfries Agent Speaks Out Amid Chelsea Interest

The agent of Chelsea target Denzel Dumfries has spoken about his clients future.

Chelsea are actively searching for a full-back in the January transfer window, and Denzel Dumfries is a name that keeps popping up in the media.

The club have definite interest in Dumfries, and he is on a list of potential right-backs Chelsea are interested in signing alongside Jeremie Frimpong and Lyon full-back Malo Gusto.

Denzel Dumfries agent has been speaking about his clients future, and his words could be music to the ears of Chelsea fans.

Denzel Dumfries

Chelsea have strong interest in Denzel Dumfries.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the agent of Chelsea target Denzel Dumfries, Rafaela Pimenta, has been speaking about his clients future. Pimenta hopes Dumfries having a good World Cup does not increase his value.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I hope his value doesn’t increase — otherwise it will be difficult to transfer him."

Interesting quotes from the agent of the player, which would suggest a move away from Inter Milan is something they believe is in their best interests in the next few months or even weeks.

Any fee to take Dumfries away from Inter will be a big one. The club will not accept £20-25million for the Dutch defender. They want a big significant fee if they are to part ways with a player they rate highly.

Chelsea will be targeting Dumfries in January and will monitor the situation until then. He is not the only target, but he one of the names being heavily looked at.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Unlikely To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo

By Dylan McBennett
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Are Now Leading The Race For Chelsea Target Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
News

Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Still Dealing With Calf Issue

By Stephen Smith
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Endrick 'Prefers' Real Madrid

By Stephen Smith
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona And Real Madrid Want Chelsea Target Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Josko Gvardiol's Agent Speaks Out Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Reece James
Transfer News

Chelsea Team News Updates: Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Out Of Race For Chelsea Target Jude Bellingham

By Dylan McBennett