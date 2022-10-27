Skip to main content
Report: Denzel Dumfries Is Still A Target For Chelsea

Chelsea are reportedly still interest in Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries.

Chelsea have interest in Denzel Dumfries, and it could certainly be a deal they look to do in the coming months. A back-up right back is a position that Chelsea think should be targeted, and the present moment is evidence that it is a priority.

Reece James injury has forced Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to fill in at right-back, and the club going forward would like a natural right-back to fill in the position.

Denzel Dumfries is a possible target, and definitely fits the type of profile Graham Potter would want in that role.

Denzel Dumfries

Chelsea are still interested in Denzel Dumfries.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are still keen on signing Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan, as they look to strengthen the depth in the right-back spot.

Reece James can't play every game, and when he is injured like he is now, a player like Dumfries that could come in is definitely something the club would love to do.

Dumfries is a versatile right-back, who can play in a back three and is very comfortable going forward and strong defensively. 

Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United also have an interest in Denzel Dumfries.

He is a Graham Potter type of full-back, but Chelsea will not be alone in their interest.

Manchester United have interest in Dumfries, and the Erik Ten Hag pull could spell trouble in terms of Chelsea's pursuit of the player.

Inter Milan would likely allow Dumfries to leave for a suitable price.

