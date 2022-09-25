Skip to main content
Report: Denzel Dumfries Speaks On Interest From Chelsea

Denzel Dumfries has recently been speaking about the interest he has received from Chelsea.

Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries has been speaking about the interest from Chelsea football club lately, and the defender is honoured to have received interest from a club the level of Chelsea.

Dumfries is currently on international duty with Holland, and is starting tonight at right-wing back for his national team as they take on Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.

Chelsea have been interested in signing the defender as cover for Reece James, or even to push the English full-back for a starting spot.

Speaking to Dutch publication Telegraaf, Denzel Dumfries detailed how he felt about the speculation and links to Chelsea in the last couple of months.

"The interest flatters me, of course. But my focus now is only on Inter. We want to win the Scudetto because we lost it last season."

The club may move for Dumfries, but at the moment the priority for the club is a midfielder and a forward in the coming months. Dumfries is a wanted man across Europe, and Chelsea are not the only club with interest.

Manchester United were interested in signing the right-back in the summer, but never pulled the trigger on a bid or made an official offer.

Dumfries may now stay at Inter, unless either club wants to fully pursue the player further. Manchester United would be more likely to sign him due to their doubts at full-back, but Diogo Dalot is slowly developing into a fabulous full-back, and perhaps that's why interest has slowed.

