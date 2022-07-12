Skip to main content

Report: Di Marzio Confirms Chelsea Want Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly Due to How Expensive Matthijs de Ligt & Milan Skriniar Are

Di Marzio has confirmed that Chelsea are indeed trying to sign Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

So far this window it seems like Chelsea have been linked to every decent centre-back playing football.

The most concrete links have been for Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar, who looks set to join PSG, Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt, who is close to joining Bayern Munich & Sevilla's Jules Kounde, who wants to play for Barcelona.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Despite missing out on all these players, it looks like Todd Boehly could secure the services of Napoli's best centre-back for £30m this summer transfer window.

Speaking to Wett Freunde, the very reliable Italian journalist Di Marzio said that the Blues are after Koulibaly due to the price of other defenders.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Chelsea want him because Skriniar and De Ligt come at a heavy price. Koulibaly is also not the youngest anymore, but he is an incredible leader in defence and he is one of the defenders who can leave in the next few days. 

Kalidou Koulibaly

"Of all those players like Skriniar and De Ligt, Koulibaly has the lower price because he only has one year left on his contract.

“But it is the most difficult club because finding an agreement with [Aurelio] De Laurentiis could take weeks. 

"Even though Koulibaly has one year left on his contract, finding an agreement with De Laurentiis is very, very difficult.”

 Read More Chelsea News

N'golo Kante
Transfer News

‘Very Influential for Them’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante Would Be a Great Signing For Arsenal Amid Links

By Callum Baker-Ellis1 hour ago
Cesar. Azpilicueta Marcos Alonso
Transfer News

‘If Barcelona Come Calling’ - Pundit Thinks Chelsea Duo Can’t Say No to Transfer

By Callum Baker-Ellis9 hours ago
Reece James
News

‘Deserves Every Penny’ - Pundit on Reece James Signing a New Contract With Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis10 hours ago
Dayot Upamecano
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich Says Chelsea Linked Defender Dayot Upamecano Is Not For Sale

By Connor Dossi-White10 hours ago
Neymar Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Not Sold on Chelsea Signing PSG’s Neymar or Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

By Callum Baker-Ellis11 hours ago
Mendy UEFA
News

News: Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy Has Been Nominated For African Player Of The Year

By Connor Dossi-White12 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Would ‘Jump’ at the Chance to Sign Barcelona Target Robert Lewandowski

By Callum Baker-Ellis12 hours ago
imago1013009635h
Match Coverage

Women's Euro 2022: England v Norway| How To Watch| Catch Up With Chelsea Stars

By Melissa Edwards13 hours ago