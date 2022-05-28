Report: Diego Carlos Sale Will Not Affect Chelsea's Pursuit of Jules Kounde

Chelsea's pursuit of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde will not be prohibited by the Spanish side's recent sale of fellow centre-back Diego Carlos, according to reports.

The Brazilian defender recently completed a move worth around £26 million to join Aston Villa and many Blues fans worried that the move would halt Kounde's departure.

However, recent reports have suggested otherwise, as Jules Kounde already sees himself as a Chelsea player by next season.

As reported by Matt Law from the Telegraph, the French centre-back is expected to exit La Liga this summer and join Premier League giants Chelsea instead.

Law goes on to report that a bid worth around £42 million, with add-ons that would take the deal to £50 million, should be enough to take Kounde off the Spanish side's hands.

Chelsea are in dire need of defensive reinforcements as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso are all expected to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta may also exit although he is more likely to remain than the other trio.

With Thiago Silva entering what is likely to be his last year at Stamford Bridge, the Blues will be desperate to bring in Kounde to reinforce a defence that has struggled at times this season.

Chelsea's defensive midfield duo of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are also rumoured to be nearing exits from west London and as a result, their defensive structure is in need of reorganisation.

