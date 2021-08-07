Report: 'Direct Meeting' Between Chelsea & Lionel Messi's Camp Set Up 'Too Late' as PSG Close in on Former Barcelona Star

A meeting was attempted to be set up by intermediaries for Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to meet with Lionel Messi's father, Jorge, over a possible move to Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The 34-year-old's departure from Barcelona was confirmed for good after the Spanish club couldn't afford to register the Argentine to La Liga due to Financial Fair Play.

The difficult decision made by Joan Laporta sees Messi now speaking to other clubs ahead of selecting his next destination.

(Photo by PRESSINPHOTO)

PSG have been strongly linked and appear to be closing in on the blockbuster signing but they have had competition from Chelsea.

It was claimed in Spain on Friday that Abramovich has requested an 'urgent meeting' to speak to Messi's team as they explored if a deal was possible.

Reports from Spain were rubbished across the media however the Independent are now reporting that 'intermediaries attempted to set up a direct meeting between Roman Abramovich and Jorge Messi, to try and bring him to Chelsea'.

However, they also report that on Saturday morning it appeared 'too late' with PSG in advanced talks and are wanting to conclude a deal as soon as possible.

(Photo by PRESSINPHOTO)

Messi is set to earn €35 million per season at PSG should he make the switch to Paris this summer. He is open to a move and is now waiting on the French side to make an official contract offer, as per Di Marzio and Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea are working on a blockbuster signing of their own. Romelu Lukaku is getting ever closer to returning to the club. A transfer fee is the final, and most important detail left to be agreed but there is hope a deal can be finalised by Sunday evening.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube