Report: Borussia Dortmund's Stance on Selling Erling Haaland Revealed Amid Chelsea Interest

The German club will not sell the player yet.

Borussia Dortmund's stance on the future of Erling Haaland has been revealed, according to reports.

Chelsea have been linked with the Norwegian all summer as they look to add a goalscorer to their ranks.

As per Fabrizio Romano via Benchwarmers, Dortmund will not wait until the end of August to sell Haaland.

Chelsea have made the 20-year-old their top transfer target this summer, with it reported recently that the Blues have set aside funds worth €130 million in pursuit of a world-class striker.

However, the Blues will have to move soon as Dortmund are not prepared to 'wait until 25/30 August' to sell the player, despite the club having already signed Donyell Malen this summer.

The acquisition of Malen could be seen as a replacement for Haaland, however, Dortmund will not wait until until late in the transfer window to sell the forward.

It was previously mentioned that the European champions were tabling a 'big offer' to test Dortmund's resolve to keep hold of their talisman, with reports suggesting that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has been 'promised' a huge transfer budget by Roman Abramovich ahead of the new campaign.

It is extremely unlikely that Haaland will leave Dortmund ahead of the 2021/22 campaign but this will certainly not stop the west London club from attempting to tempt Haaland to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Tuchel has previously said he will not rush into signings this summer, however with Dortmund not wanting to leave it late to sell Haaland, the Blues may not be allowed to wait much longer.

What was said?

Talking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel said: "There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things. It was a pretty solid holiday."

