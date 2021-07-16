Report: Borussia Dortmund Bracing for Big Transfer Bid for Erling Haaland

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Report: Dortmund Bracing for Big Haaland Bid From Chelsea

The saga continues.
Author:
Publish date:

Borussia Dortmund are bracing themselves for a bid from Chelsea for star striker Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has returned to pre-season training with Borussia Dortmund this week but speculation over his future at the Bundesliga outfit remains rife.

As per the Evening Standard, the German club are prepared for Chelsea to bid for Haaland soon.

sipa_33108047

The report continues to state that the German club will deploy the same stance as they did last season with Jadon Sancho, fending off Manchester United's interest.

Haaland has a £68 million release clause that becomes active next summer, however Roman Abramovich will try to lure the Norwegian to Chelsea this year. However, Dortmund are claimed to be commanding a fee of £150 million should he leave this summer. 

Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid have all been linked but Thomas Tuchel's side are the strongest contenders this summer with the Blues eyeing a new world-class centre-forward.

Erl

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34026730
News

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Rumours Rubbished

sipa_33430425
Transfer News

Report: Crystal Palace Showing 'Persistent Interest' in Chelsea's Conor Gallagher

1003848717
Transfer News

Report: Borussia Dortmund Bracing for Big Transfer Bid for Erling Haaland

sipa_32037029
Transfer News

Report: Tammy Abraham Value Revealed Amid Premier League Interest

sipa_31615348
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Olivier Giroud is Undergoing AC Milan Medical Ahead of Italy Move

pjimage (4)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Turn to Romelu Lukaku if Erling Haaland Deal Falls Through

Haaland
Transfer News

Report: Erling Haaland Showing 'No Indication' of Dortmund Departure Despite Chelsea Interest

Tammy cover 2
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal Showing Interest in Chelsea's Tammy Abraham