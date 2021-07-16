Report: Borussia Dortmund Bracing for Big Transfer Bid for Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund are bracing themselves for a bid from Chelsea for star striker Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The 20-year-old has returned to pre-season training with Borussia Dortmund this week but speculation over his future at the Bundesliga outfit remains rife.

As per the Evening Standard, the German club are prepared for Chelsea to bid for Haaland soon.

The report continues to state that the German club will deploy the same stance as they did last season with Jadon Sancho, fending off Manchester United's interest.

Haaland has a £68 million release clause that becomes active next summer, however Roman Abramovich will try to lure the Norwegian to Chelsea this year. However, Dortmund are claimed to be commanding a fee of £150 million should he leave this summer.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid have all been linked but Thomas Tuchel's side are the strongest contenders this summer with the Blues eyeing a new world-class centre-forward.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

