Report: Dortmund could be prepared to sell Chelsea-linked trio this summer

Borussia Dortmund could be willing to offload some of their key forwards in the summer, with a trio of young stars being linked with a move to the Premier League.

The German club have been hit hard by the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and need to trim their wage bill this summer, more so if they fail to seal a top-four finish in the Bundesliga this campaign.

According to WAZ, Dortmund could be forced to let go of some of their most priced assets in the summer, including the trio of Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, who've all been linked with a switch to Chelsea in recent months.

The report states that Sancho, who has struggled for form so far this season, is highly expected to leave Dortmund this summer should the club fail to secure Champions League qualification for next season, potentially facing another €75 million [$90.9 million] in losses.

Sancho, 20, was heavily linked with a switch to United last summer, but a move failed to materialise as the Red Devils failed to match the German outfit's €123 million [$149.1 million] valuation of their star, owing to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Dortmund have been forced to reconsider their asking price for the England international as they stare at losses worth €75 million [$90.9 million] and could be willing to let Sancho leave in the summer should a club match their €100 million [$121.2 million] valuation of the winger.

It has emerged that Dortmund expect Sancho to leave for Chelsea or Manchester United this summer.

It was reported recently that Chelsea will go head-to-head with Manchester City in the race for Erling Haaland's signature. It may be worth noting however, that important figures close to the striker and his entourage retain reservations about him moving to England in the summer.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the existence of a release clause worth €75 million [$90.9 million] in Haaland's contract at Dortmund, which will become active after the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

It was previously reported that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has 'promised' Blues boss Thomas Tuchel that he will try to bring Haaland to Stamford Bridge in the summer if the German guides his side to a top four finish in the Premier League this season.

The young Norwegian is very highly rated at the west London outfit and is viewed as the man to lead to the line for the Blues in the coming years under Tuchel. The board have begun identifying centre-forward options to target in the summer, and Haaland is 'admired' by the club's recruitment staff.

Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham, who received his first senior England call-up last year, has also been identified as a potential target for the west London outfit this summer.

The Birmingham academy product has turned heads in the Bundesliga since signing for Dortmund in the summer, having bagged one goal in three assists in 26 appearances across all competitions this season.

Though his role has been restricted to a squad player for much of the campaign, the 17-year-old could prove to be an attractive long-term pick for Thomas Tuchel's side.

