Skip to main content
Report: Dortmund 'Don't Want' To Sell Youssoufa Moukoko

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Report: Dortmund 'Don't Want' To Sell Youssoufa Moukoko

Dortmund reportedly do not want to sell their striker Youssoufa Moukoko to Chelsea.

With his contract winding down, it is natural that the future of Yousouffa Moukoko is widely discussed in the media. Clubs across Europe are interested in the promising young striker, who would be an astute piece of business for whoever brings him in.

It is no secret that Chelsea have struggled to fill the striker position in recent years, leading them to be interested in the German. Their interest is well documented by reputable sources such as David Ornstein, who claims other clubs believe a deal with Chelsea is advanced. 

Youssoufa Moukoko
Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Bundesliga reporter Christian Falk, Dortmund do not wish to sell the striker to Chelsea this January window. The 18-year-old will be a free agent in the summer but the German club seem to be holding out hope they can agree on a contract before then.

With the club's interest having been confirmed by very reputable sources, keep an eye on this deal in January as Chelsea look to deal with Armando Broja's recent injury. 

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Dusan Vlahovic
Transfer News

Report: Dusan Vlahovic Could Leave Juventus Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Diego Moreira
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Benfica's Diego Moreira

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea May Push For Rafael Leao In January

By Dylan McBennett
Memphis Depay
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Look To Sign A Striker In January

By Dylan McBennett
Lionel Messi
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Croatia vs Argentina

By Dylan McBennett
Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle United Interested In Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Rafael Leao May Not Extend AC Milan Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea To Begin Contract Talks With Jorginho

By Dylan McBennett