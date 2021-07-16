Report: Borussia Dortmund Willing to Miss Out on Big Transfer Fee to Keep Erling Haaland

Chelsea's pursuit for a striker has taken yet another blow.

Borussia Dortmund are willing to miss out on a big transfer fee this summer in order to keep Erling Haaland, according to reports in Germany.

The 20-year-old has returned to Borussia Dortmund for pre-season following his summer break, but talk over his future remains high amid interest from Chelsea, who see signing the striker as the clubs' 'main priority' this summer.

However, as per Constantin Eckner of The Times, the German club are ready to miss out on millions to keep the striker at the club.

Erling Haaland has been impressive for Dortmund and Chelsea have identified him as their main target this summer (Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

It has previously been reported that Dortmund are preparing for a big offer for Haaland this summer.

Haaland has a £68 million release clause that becomes active next summer, however Roman Abramovich will try to lure the Norwegian to Chelsea this year. However, Dortmund are claimed to be commanding a fee of £150 million should he leave this summer.

Despite these claims, the German club could still decline any bid and leave Chelsea disappointed in the race for the striker.

However, Chelsea could be left disappointed this summer (Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

The Times continue to report that the German's are unwilling to lose more than one key player this summer, with Jadon Sancho heading to Manchester United following the end of Euro 2020.

Chelsea could find themselves in the same position as Manchester United last season, having to wait a year to get their man from Dortmund.

If Chelsea cannot get Haaland they will try for another striker, with Romelu Lukaku linked as an alternative.

Romelu Lukaku has been linked as an alternative (Photo by Alexander Demianchuk/TASS/Sipa USA)

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube