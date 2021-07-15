Report: Borussia Dortmund Reject Chelsea Proposed Swap Deals For Erling Haaland

Chelsea have proposed a deal to Borussia Dortmund which includes Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi in exchange for Norway striker Erling Haaland, according to reports in Germany.

Thomas Tuchel wants a new centre-forward this summer and they have targeted Haaland as the man to help Chelsea towards a title challenge.

As per Sky Germany, Chelsea have proposed an offer which includes either Abraham or Hudson-Odoi in exchange for the wonderkid but Dortmund are not interested.

Abraham is set to leave Chelsea this summer, with Aston Villa and West Ham showing interest in the Blues striker.

The sale of Abraham will free up space in the squad for Haaland, with Olivier Giroud also set to leave Chelsea.

Roman Abramovich is ready to fund the move but Dortmund aren't ready to let him go this year, and want Haaland for a further season - however a massive bid could see the Germans tempted to cash in this summer due to a release clause next year.

But the 20-year-old's £68 million release clause doesn't become active until next summer, therefore seeing his price-tag at an eye-watering price of £150 million this year.

Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted their plans are for Haaland to stay at the club.

"We are planning firmly with Erling for the new season." he said.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

