Report: Dortmund Tell Chelsea They Can Sign Haaland for £150M

Chelsea will need to pay up if they want their number one target.

Borussia Dortmund are ready to sell Chelsea target Erling Haaland this summer if they receive an offer of £150 million, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is the subject of interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid but Thomas Tuchel's side are ready to go all out this summer to try to land the Norwegian.

It has been claimed by parts of the German media that Chelsea are 'serious' and ready to throw the money at Dortmund to lure Haaland to west London.

Dortmund are reluctant to sell this summer, wanting to keep hold of their star man for a further year before his £68 million release clause becomes active next summer.

But every player has a price and SPORT1 in Germany report Dortmund will only sell Haaland if an offer of £150 million (€175 million) comes in for the centre-forward.

The report also claims Haaland 'could imagine' playing for Chelsea in the future but no bid from the Blues has yet been made.

Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted their plan remains on Haaland staying for another year.

"We are planning firmly with Erling for the new season."

Chelsea are reportedly ready to sell Tammy Abraham, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi to fund a move for Haaland.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

