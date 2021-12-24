Report: Dortmund Want to Sign Hakim Ziyech From Chelsea With Money From Erling Haaland Sale

Borussia Dortmund are eyeing up a move for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech with the money they will receive when they sell Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The Moroccan international has fallen out of favour in west London after struggling to compete with the wealth of attacking options that Thomas Tuchel currently has at his disposal.

As a result, many clubs across Europe have popped their heads up at the prospect of acquiring his signature.

As per Calcio Mercato, Borussia Dortmund see the departure of Erling Haaland as inevitable and they want to use the money they receive to pay for Hakim Ziyech.

Ziyech has been linked with Dortmund for a while now, as speculation has mounted, especially since the departure of wide playmaker Jadon Sancho, who moved to Manchester United in the summer.

As a result, the 28-year-old could be a suitable replacement in a similar role.

The report also states that AC Milan are interested in Ziyech in a potential no. 10 role, but he is the second choice option behind Brest's Romain Faivre, who has registered seven goals and five assists in Ligue 1 already this season, considerably more than that of Ziyech.

It was also previously reported that Ziyech may make the move over to La Liga, with Barcelona interested in his signature.

Although, given that the club have almost made the deal for Ferran Torres official, the Catalan side are an unlikely destination.

