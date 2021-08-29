Report: Dujon Sterling Set for Blackpool Loan Move After Chelsea Contract Extension

The defender will spend the season in the Championship.

Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling is set to sign for Championship side Blackpool after agreeing a new contract at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The defender was impressive early on in pre-season and has been rewarded with a new contract.

As per Adam Newson, Sterling will spend the season in England's second division.

It was previously reported that Sterling had impressed Thomas Tuchel in pre-season and the Blues were set to offer the player an improved contract.

His current deal expires in 2022 and with under a year left Chelsea were keen to tie up his future.

Sterling was held in high regards by former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, who saw his future as an important wing-back for the Blues.

As Tuchel returned to a back three in his first season in London, Sterling was given a chance to impress but featured predominantly as a right sided centre back in pre-season.

The 21-year-old was highly rated in the Blues academy but a serious illness followed by a hamstring injury saw Sterling ruled out for 13 months and has now made a full recovery.

The defender spent last season playing for the Chelsea Under 23 side and trained under Tuchel last season.

It will be good for his development to get regular first team football and Blackpool have been chosen as his next destination.

Speaking in pre-season, Sterling was full of praise for Tuchel.

What did Sterling say?

"I’ve learned a lot, especially about how the gaffer (Tuchel) works and what his footballing philosophies are," said Sterling, as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"It’s good to get that into my brain, and try to implement it into my game as well. Obviously it’s something new for me that I’ve never experienced before, because every manager is different. I think the way that he plays suits me a lot, and I like his style of play."

The defender will be looking to have a good spell at Blackpool and return to impress the German once more next season.

