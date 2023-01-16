Skip to main content
Report: Dusan Vlahovic Could Be An Option For Chelsea

Dusan Vlahovic could be an option for Chelsea in January and the summer as they player is expected to leave Juventus in 2023.

A number nine is something Chelsea lack in the squad at the minute, and it's something the club are looking to improve internally. They want to sign a number nine in January.

Marcus Thuram has of course been the name on everyone's lips considering the ongoing talks between Chelsea and Borussia Monchengladbach, but Dusan Vlahovic could reportedly be someone Chelsea look to move for.

The Juventus striker is tipped to leave the club in 2023 and he is the type of striker Chelsea feel would fit the current squad perfectly.

Dusan Vlahovic could be an option for Chelsea in January.

According to Liam Twomey of the Athletic, Dusan Vlahovic could be an option for Chelsea in January and the summer as he looks to leave Juventus after a less than impressive period at the club.

Juventus are rumoured to be in a financial situation at the moment behind the scenes and Vlahovic is one of their biggest assets. They could look to cash in on him to help the club.

He could be available in January but it will ultimately come down to whether Chelsea can afford to make a move for the Serbian after spending €100million on Mykhailo Mudryk this past week.

Juventus could be forced to sell Dusan Vlahovic due to their financial issues.

Manchester United also have heavy interest in Vlahovic but are unable to make a move in January due to the club sale. 

Chelsea could swoop in ahead of the Red's and sign the Juve striker this month but for now it's just a possibility.

