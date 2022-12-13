Skip to main content
Report: Dusan Vlahovic Could Leave Juventus Amid Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic could leave the club amid interest from Chelsea.

Dusan Vlahovic was one of the hottest prospects on the planet before he moves to Juventus from Fiorentina. The Serbian was held in the Erling Haaland bracket, but that hasn't been the case for a while.

A tough time at Juventus has meant his stocks have dropped, and Vlahovic is now reported to be keen on a move away from the Italian giants.

Chelsea have interest in Vlahovic, and could make a move for him.

Dusan Vlahovic could leave Juventus in 2023

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Dusan Vlahovic could leave Juventus in 2023. 

Chelsea are looking at the possibility of signing a striker in January, and the possibility of Vlahovic leaving Juventus in January has certainly not been ruled out.

There are a number of clubs in touch with the agent of Vlahovic. Chelsea are one of those clubs.

Vlahovic is currently recovering from a groin injury which could make a January move tricky. His injury record overall is also not the most impressive.

A striker will be a priority for Chelsea after the injury to Armando Broja, and it may be a deal the club feel is worth taking a look at in January.

The Serbian is proven class when he is on form, and the environment at Juventus doesn't seem to be one he could have ever flourished in. A deal to watch in 2023.

