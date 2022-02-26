Skip to main content
Report: Eden Hazard Keen on a Potential Return to Chelsea From Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard is keen on a potential return to Chelsea, having fallen out of favour in Spain, according to reports.

The Belgian forward made the move to the Spanish capital back in June 2019, with a contract that should keep him at the Bernabeu until 2024.

However, in a spell hampered by injuries, the 31-year-old has struggled to cement a place in Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI.

imago1009893307h

As reported by MARCA's Jose Felix Diaz, via Madrid Xtra, Eden Hazard is seeking a return to Chelsea, amid reports linking him to a move back to Stamford Bridge.

In his three seasons in the Spanish capital, Hazard has registered just six goals in a total of 65 appearances, with only one of those coming this season in 22 appearances.

Read More

The former Blues gem formerly registered a total of 110 goals in 352 appearances in a Chelsea jersey.

Due to his disappointing performances in Spain, several recent reports have suggested that Hazard and Chelsea are in discussions for a season-long loan for the upcoming 2022/23 season.

imago1009892789h

With Madrid's strike force already including the likes of Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Karim Benzema, Hazard has struggled to break his way into Ancelotti's squad.

And, with a number of reports linking the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland with potential moves to Madrid, Hazard's position in the squad may be reduced to a Gareth Bale-esque role.

A move to Chelsea, therefore, may be a clever move for Hazard, who is nearing the latter stages of his career.

