Report: Eden Hazard 'Not an Option' for Chelsea Despite Real Madrid Uncertainty

Eden Hazard is not an option for Chelsea in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The former Blue is set to leave the Spanish club after falling out of favour during a torrid spell in Spain.

As per Mario Cortegana, Hazard is not an option for Chelsea.

Reports last month linked Chelsea with Eden Hazard, as it was thought that Roman Abramovich was 'very interested' in making a sensational return for the Belgian.

This comes after it was revealed that Real Madrid would be willing to sell the winger for a mere fee of £21 million as West Ham and Everton are interested in the Belgian.

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti previously admitted that Hazard could leave Spain in Janaury as he said: "Never in my career as a coach have I forced a player to stay when they want to leave."

However, Hazard has now been distanced from reports linking him with a return as it looks like Chelsea will not make a move for their former player.

Hazard featured 352 times for Chelsea in his seven years at the club. He amassed 110 goals and 92 assists in blue and is widely regarded as one of the most talented players to have ever worn the shirt.

He won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, an FA Cup and a League Cup before his move to Madrid, with his final game for the club coming in the 4-1 win over Arsenal in Baku, with the Belgian scoring a brace.

