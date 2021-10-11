    • October 11, 2021
    Report: Eden Hazard Open to Chelsea Return Amid Real Madrid Exit Links

    Author:

    Eden Hazard would be open to a return to Chelsea, according to reports.

    After leaving Stamford Bridge in 2019 following the Europa League triumph which capped off 352 appearances for the club, Hazard's career has somewhat stalled in Spain due to injuries. 

    The 30-year-old has only made 52 appearances for the Los Blancos, scoring just five times, an underwhelming return following a staggering, initial, £89 million move to the Bernabeu.

    Now links of a return to Stamford Bridge have resurfaced and Hazard's stance has been revealed. 

    sipa_26111026

    According to El Nacional in Spain, Hazard sees a Blues return as a 'very good option'. 

    Hazard's time at Chelsea was a great success filled with silverware. He won the Premier League twice, FA Cup, League Cup, and the Europa League on two occasions in his first and last seasons at the club.

    Thomas Tuchel hailed the Belgian has a fantastic player when Chelsea came up against Real in the Champions League last season on their way to European glory.

    "He is a top quality player and a key player for many years at this club and this league, the hardest in the world," he said back in April.

    sipa_33147794

    "So consistent. I have the biggest respect for him. He is a big player, we have many people here who know him well.

    "He was a key player for this club."

    Real would be open to selling Hazard as per reports, with informal talks claimed to be ongoing.

    sipa_26611469
