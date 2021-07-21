Report: Eden Hazard Return to Chelsea Deemed 'Difficult' for Economical Reasons

A potential return to Chelsea for Real Madrid star Eden Hazard is extremely unlikely for financial purposes, according to reports.

The 30-year-old's stint at the Santiago Bernabeu has been ravaged by injury, with there being massive doubts over his fitness and longevity within the club.

It has been reported recently that the La Liga giants are prepared to offload the Belgium international this summer, despite Carlo Ancelotti's public comments suggesting that the attacker remains in his plans ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

As reported by Spanish outlet AS via Sport Witness, it would be incredibly difficult for Chelsea to bring Hazard back to the club for economical reasons, despite intermediaries proposing a return for the winger to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Moreover, Chelsea have enough strength in-depth in the wide areas, and bringing back Hazard has been described as a 'very difficult possibility', with the club looking to add a world-class striker to their ranks to mount a sustained title challenge next term.

Additionally, Madrid's valuation of the two-time Premier League winner, who is on heavy wages in the Spanish capital, could effectively rule out a return for Hazard to the Champions League winners.

Since completing a dream move to Madrid, Hazard has bagged four goals and seven assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for the Galacticos, who signed the winger for a club-record fee of £130 million in the summer of 2019.

The former Lille man was linked with a return to west London in February, with there being reports confirming that the La Liga leaders believed that their star man may have been struggling with mental-health issues after being haunted by a storm of injuries.

After a disappointing two-year spell in Spain, it has become very likely owing to Hazard's struggles on and off the pitch that Madrid could well and truly get rid of the Belgian this summer.

What Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acqusitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving.

"But, we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

