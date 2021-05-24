Report: Eden Hazard Wants to Leave Real Madrid for Chelsea Return

Eden Hazard wants to return to Chelsea this summer, according to reports in Spain.

The 30-year-old has had a torrid time at Real Madrid since his 2019 switch from west London to the Bernabeu, with injuries seeing him only make 21 starts in La Liga over the two seasons in Spain.

Hazard faced his former club in the Champions League semi-finals this season which saw Chelsea come out on top to book a place in the final against Manchester City on May 29.

He also caused huge controversy after he was caught laughing and joking with his former Blues teammates after the second leg at Stamford Bridge, causing reports to surface of him being transfer listed. Hazard later apologised for the offence he caused.

But as per El Chiringuito in Spain, Hazard wants to leave Real Madrid this summer, believing the possible arrival of Kylian Mbappe will see him left out.

Hazard reportedly now wants to return to Stamford Bridge just two years after his departure.

He won two Premier League titles with the Blues, as well as an FA Cup, League Cup and two Europa League titles.

What Zinedine Zidane has said previously on Eden Hazard

“All the players have their hearts in the club but for now it hasn’t been possible to see the Eden Hazard we want to see.

(Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO)

“But I believe he is going to get there. It’s a difficult moment with everything that’s happened but he has a contract and what he wants is to succeed here."

What Thomas Tuchel has said previously on Eden Hazard

"He is a top quality player and a key player for many years at this club and this league, the hardest in the world. So consistent. I have the biggest respect for him. He is a big player, we have many people here who know him well. He was a key player for this club."

