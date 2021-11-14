Report: Eden Hazard Would 'Prefer' Return to Chelsea

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard would prefer a return to Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The Belgian played for the Blues for seven years, joining from Lille in 2012 before signing for Real Madrid in the summer of 2019.

However he has failed to have as big of an impact on the Spanish giants as he did in west London, with various injuries keeping him on the sidelines.

According to Marc Degryse and Giles De Bilde via Sport Witness, Hazard would prefer a return to Chelsea should he leave Madrid.

The news comes as recent reports suggest he has fallen out of favour at the La Liga side, with former Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti opting for the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo ahead of him in the starting lineup.

Despite this, De Bilde believes Thomas Tuchel would 'quickly grow frustrated' with the Belgian should he return to the Blues.

Hazard featured 352 times for Chelsea in his seven years at the club. He amassed 110 goals and 92 assists in blue and is widely regarded as one of the most talented players to have ever worn the shirt.

He won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, an FA Cup and a League Cup before his move to Madrid, with his final game for the club coming in the 4-1 win over Arsenal in Baku, with the Belgian scoring a brace.

Even though he has featured 11 times for Los Blancos this season, most of his appearances have been minutes off the bench.

