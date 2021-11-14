Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Eden Hazard Would 'Prefer' Return to Chelsea

    Author:

    Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard would prefer a return to Stamford Bridge, according to reports. 

    The Belgian played for the Blues for seven years, joining from Lille in 2012 before signing for Real Madrid in the summer of 2019. 

    However he has failed to have as big of an impact on the Spanish giants as he did in west London, with various injuries keeping him on the sidelines. 

    imago0040578774h

    According to Marc Degryse and Giles De Bilde via Sport Witness, Hazard would prefer a return to Chelsea should he leave Madrid.

    The news comes as recent reports suggest he has fallen out of favour at the La Liga side, with former Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti opting for the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo ahead of him in the starting lineup.

    Despite this, De Bilde believes Thomas Tuchel would 'quickly grow frustrated' with the Belgian should he return to the Blues.

    Read More

    imago1002374950h

    Hazard featured 352 times for Chelsea in his seven years at the club. He amassed 110 goals and 92 assists in blue and is widely regarded as one of the most talented players to have ever worn the shirt.

    He won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, an FA Cup and a League Cup before his move to Madrid, with his final game for the club coming in the 4-1 win over Arsenal in Baku, with the Belgian scoring a brace.

    Even though he has featured 11 times for Los Blancos this season, most of his appearances have been minutes off the bench.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007880881h
    Transfer News

    Report: Eden Hazard Would 'Prefer' Return to Chelsea

    13 seconds ago
    imago1007584912h
    Transfer News

    Report: Juventus Could Make Move for Chelsea Goalkeeper

    30 minutes ago
    Pulisic x Ziyech x Hudson-Odoi
    Transfer News

    Report: Barcelona Monitoring the Situations of Chelsea Trio

    1 hour ago
    imago1007758972h (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Teams Enquire About Christian Pulisic's Situation at Chelsea

    1 hour ago
    imago1007845557h
    News

    'He is Fit' - Kai Havertz Handed Fitness Boost After Recent Injury

    1 hour ago
    imago1007861480h
    Transfer News

    Report: Ross Barkley Move From Chelsea to Newcastle in Doubt

    19 hours ago
    imago1007052522h
    Transfer News

    Report: Fee Required for Chelsea to Sign Aurelien Tchouameni Revealed

    19 hours ago
    imago1007239660h
    News

    Mason Mount Set for Early Chelsea Return After Gareth Southgate Makes England Admission

    20 hours ago